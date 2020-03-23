Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 776 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 627.36 ($8.25).

LON PSON opened at GBX 499.60 ($6.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

