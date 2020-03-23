Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) target price (up from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,032.80 ($13.59).

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. Paypoint has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 852.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 930.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

In other Paypoint news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £48,200 ($63,404.37).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

