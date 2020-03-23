Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAYX stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

