Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.72.

TSE POU opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.91.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at C$345,209.37. Insiders have purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

