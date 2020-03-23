Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of PCRFY opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

