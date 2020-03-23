Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of PD opened at $19.07 on Friday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,588.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pagerduty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pagerduty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 53,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pagerduty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.