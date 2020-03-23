Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pagegroup to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 515 ($6.77)) on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 324.60 ($4.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.18. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total value of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.