Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $24,517,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.