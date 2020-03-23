Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,147. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $579.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

