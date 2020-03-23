Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Buys $10,212.33 in Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider David J. Nielsen bought 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $10,212.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.51%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

