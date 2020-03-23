Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $24.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Outfront Media traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 378631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after buying an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,311,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

