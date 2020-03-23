Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSAGF opened at $25.10 on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.
Osram Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.
