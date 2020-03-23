Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.79 ($42.78).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

FRA:OSR opened at €31.00 ($36.05) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.16.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.