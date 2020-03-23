Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

OEC opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $451.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $15,639,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

