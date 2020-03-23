OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.