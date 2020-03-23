Orbitcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $295.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $296,444.16 and approximately $295.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.01083657 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00185655 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00095404 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

