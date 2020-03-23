Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $113,949,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

