Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OPRA. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. Research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Opera by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

