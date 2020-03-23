ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Downgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEX (TSE:ONEX) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$105.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ONEX from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on ONEX from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

ONEX stock opened at C$41.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.97. ONEX has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$89.92.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

