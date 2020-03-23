OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 463.75 ($6.10).

LON OSB opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 384.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 385.74. OneSavings Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

