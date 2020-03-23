One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Lake Street Capital

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in One Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

