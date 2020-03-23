Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

