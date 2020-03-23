Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Omnicom Group worth $96,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 50,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,107. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

