Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.70. 31,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

