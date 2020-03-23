Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

