Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 37,878 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $115.45 on Monday. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $110,294,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

