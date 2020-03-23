Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 37,878 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $115.45 on Monday. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $110,294,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 37,668.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
Recommended Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.