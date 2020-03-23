OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

