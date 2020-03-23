Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of OBSV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Obseva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Obseva by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obseva by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

