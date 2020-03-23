Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $86.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $69.38 on Friday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

