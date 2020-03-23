Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS opened at $64.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

