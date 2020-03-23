Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.15.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.71. 49,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,475. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $504,354,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

