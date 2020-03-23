Nord/LB Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €83.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.41 ($130.71).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR:CON opened at €57.36 ($66.70) on Friday. Continental has a one year low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.