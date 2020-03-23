Nomura Begins Coverage on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.87.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after buying an additional 198,681 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

