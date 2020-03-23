Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

