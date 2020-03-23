Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,737 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.