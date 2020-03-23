Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 48,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

