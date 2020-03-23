Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $765,000 Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dell were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after buying an additional 1,852,175 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 832,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,402,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

DELL stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

