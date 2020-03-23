Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $725,000 Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Continental were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

