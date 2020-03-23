Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $646,000 Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $19.13 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.