Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $474,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HTA opened at $21.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 156.86, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

