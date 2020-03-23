Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $419,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.