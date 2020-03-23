NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE NGL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

