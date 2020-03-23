NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,500

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,456.50 ($84.93).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,004 ($52.67) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,196.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,516.14. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

