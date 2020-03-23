Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 10921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Specifically, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock worth $1,225,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

