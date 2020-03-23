NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBSE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBSE opened at $4.77 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.