NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBSE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of NBSE opened at $4.77 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.
