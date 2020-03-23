NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Research analysts expect that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

