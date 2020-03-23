NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NetEase by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $285.06 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

