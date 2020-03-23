Nestree Market Capitalization Hits $782,237.16 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Nestree has a market cap of $782,237.16 and $474,370.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00032874 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00095404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,872.80 or 0.99915277 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00068481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000811 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

