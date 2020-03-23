NEM (XEM) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Exrates, OKEx and Bittrex. NEM has a total market capitalization of $347.95 million and $25.49 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Bithumb, Kryptono, Kuna, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Zaif, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, B2BX, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Exrates, Livecoin, Crex24, Liquid, YoBit, Koineks, COSS, Iquant, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Poloniex, Coinsuper, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

