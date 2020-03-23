Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NATR stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

